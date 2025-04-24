Pyramids believe they have ‘big chance’ in Cairo second leg against Pirates

Pyramids FC believe, given how they rattled Orlando Pirates in Soweto, they have a “big chance” of producing the win at home they need in Cairo on Friday night to progress past the Buccaneers in their Caf Champions League semifinal.

The Egyptian outfit had the ball in the back of the net twice in the 0-0 first leg draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with both strikes overruled by video assistant referee (VAR). They will be looking to score goals legitimately in the home leg at the 30,000-seat June 30 Stadium.

Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurčić was not impressed immediately after the first leg, believing his side “scored two goals”. Subsequent TV analysis by South African former referees indicated the 55-year-old the one-time Croatia assistant and manager of Dinamo Zagreb in that country, who spent the last eight years coaching in Turkey and the Gulf before joining Pyramids in February last year, seemed to be wrong, and the decisions right.

“We played very good football. I’m very proud of my team,” Jurčić said after the game in Orlando.