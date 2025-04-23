Depleted Amajita to soldier on at Afcon without Pirates star Mbokazi

Mdaka also revealed he has since replaced Mbokazi with Thato Sibiya.
“Honestly, he [Mbokazi] was one of the key players in our defence.
“Afcon want 21 players, but they will tell you you can put up maybe an extra five, which will be your responsibility as an institution. We ended up adding one, and there is one player t we have been with throughout, Thato Sibiya, as a cover for the left-hand side in the absence of Mbokazi.”
Mdaka also revealed \Asekho Tiwani of Mamelodi Sundowns and Neo Rapoo of SuperSport United will join them later after playing for their teams this weekend, while Shandre Campbell was not released by his Belgian club.
“We discussed with Sundowns and we made an arrangement for Tiwani to be left in Egypt [after their CAF Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly]. We have Rapoo also [in the same situation], because SuperSport are playing a critical match and you could see their position in the league [fighting relegation]. We allowed him to play and then join us in Egypt.”
Amajita fixtures
Sunday: Egypt v SA, Cairo, 8pm
April 30: SA v Tanzania, Suez Canal (5pm)
May 6: Sierra Leone v SA, Suez Canal (5pm)
May 9: SA v Zambia, 30 June Stadium (8pm).
SA U20 coach Raymond Mdaka has admitted it is a blow for them to be without key defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi for the junior Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
Amajita travel to Egypt on Friday for their Afcon matches without some key players who have not been released by their clubs.
The tournament kicks off on Sunday until May 18, with 13 nations battling it out for continental glory.
Amajita, who are in Group A alongside host Egypt, Zambia, Tanzania and Sierra Leone, will be looking for a perfect start when they take on Egypt on Sunday, but Mdaka is worried he will have to do without some key players, specially Mbokazi, who has been outstanding for Orlando Pirates.
“The boy was key in terms of our defence. He is a player we have been with since the beginning of the camp when I took over. Players tend to understand each other, how they play and other things,” Mdaka told the media after playing a friendly match against Sekhukhune United in Bedfordview yesterday.
