Pyramids crush Pirates' hopes to set up Champions League final against Sundowns

A brace by DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele crashed hopes of an all-South African Champions League final as it helped Pyramids FC of Egypt to book their place in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pyramids beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 on aggregate at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Friday to set a fifth Champions League final between clubs from SA and Egypt.

Only Sundowns have managed to beat an Egyptian side, winning the competition in 2016 with Pitso Mosimane by beating Zamalek FC.

In 2001 Sundowns, lost to Al Ahly, the team they defeated (1-1) on away goal rule at the Cairo International Stadium early on Friday.

Pirates lost in the final to Ahly in 2013 while Kaizer Chiefs were also defeated by the 12-time champions Ahly in 2021.

Two goals by Pirates 20-year-old attackers Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota look to take Pirates to their first Champions League final since they were runners-up in 2013 but Mayele had the last say in the 84th minute as he scored his eighth goal in the competition to deny Jose Riveiro's team.