Soshanguve’s Giant Stadium to be renamed in honour of Amos Mkhari

The City of Tshwane has announced the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve will be renamed Amos Chando Mkhari Stadium in honour of the Tshwane soccer player.
Tshwane MMC for economic development and spatial planning Sarah Mabotsa said the decision was approved by the council on Thursday after it was proposed by the Soshanguve Heritage Foundation in 2023.
“The stadium is a municipal-owned property and the city's 2023 geographical names policy permits city-owned properties and roads to be renamed for reasons such as honouring and commemorating noteworthy deceased persons to recognise their achievements, to strengthen a community's heritage and to promote the character of an area,” she said.
“I thank the Soshanguve Heritage Foundation and their work in seeking to pay tribute to past heroes and legends in our city.”
Residents were invited for public participation in the renaming process, and to obtain approval from the Mkhari family, who showed support for the renaming.
Born in Garankuwa, Mkhari made his professional football debut in 1974 for the Witbank Spurs Football Club before joining Orlando Pirates in 1978.
He died in 2014. His football skills, specifically his ability to pass the ball with his back knee, earned him the nickname “Heel Extension”.
Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza previously praised Mkhari, saying: “He played in a manner that reinforced and gave meaning to football being called the beautiful game.”
The EFF in Gauteng has welcomed the renaming of the stadium.
“The symbolic gesture of renaming the stadium after Mkhari is a fitting tribute to his unparalleled contributions to the world of football and his enduring legacy within the community,” said EFF provincial chair Nkululeko Dunga.
“His innovative playing style, particularly his renowned back heel passes, not only entertained fans but also affirmed the creative and skilful identify of South African football and solidified his status as a true maestro of the game.”
Dunga said the renaming of the stadium serve as a potent symbol of the enduring legacy of a sporting hero.
“Let the renaming of the Amos Chando Mkhari Stadium be a constant reminder of the resilience, excellence and spirit of community that defines us as a people and an inspiration to the current and generations to come of our potential and the significance of hard work and dedication.”
Soshanguve's Giant Stadium to be renamed in honour of Amos Mkhari
Image: Soshanguve Real Stars FC/ Facebook
