Soccer

Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 to reignite Champions League hopes

26 April 2025 - 17:45 By Clare Lovell
Jake O'Brien of Everton battles with Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea climbed back into contention for next season's Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a fine first-half strike by Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal striker, fed by Enzo Fernandez, drove low into the bottom corner past a diving Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute for his first goal in four months.

The result lifted Enzo Maresca's Chelsea to fourth in the table on 60 points, one point behind Manchester City who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

Everton are 13th.

The home side should have had more but were thwarted by a stubborn defence and Pickford, who kept out a series of shots, notably from Noni Madueke.

Cole Palmer buzzed round the Everton box but his three-month goal drought continued as once again Chelsea failed to capitalise on a good start.

Sport
6 days ago

The home side suffered a tense final 15 minutes with Everton, sensing their nerves, forging forward.

Maresca, serving a one-match ban, watched anxiously from the press box, occasionally shouting towards the pitch and dugout as the clock ticked down.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez who had turned aside a good chance from Beto in the 63rd minute held on to a shot from Idrissa Gueye minutes later.

And he pulled off a fingertip save in the 88th minute to deny Dwight McNeil and keep his side in front.

The Premier League's top five qualify for the Champions League. 

Reuters

