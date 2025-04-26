As a man who has been between the posts 17 times and conceded 17 times in Chiefs' 24 league games this season, Bvuma has often found himself among those chiefly blamed for the club's precarious eighth position it has been rooted in for weeks.
But to his credit, he told the media on Thursday ahead of Chiefs' league match against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm) criticism no longer affects him, instead it helps in improving his game.
“Trust me, every goalkeeper in the world, every goal we concede we can always look back and say, 'I could have done better'. For me, I take it as positive when you get criticised,” the 29-year-old goalkeeper said.
“One thing for sure is that, before anyone says anything about me, I criticise myself. I know that maybe here I should have done better and here I should have done this and that.
‘I criticise myself first,’ says Bvuma as Kaizer Chiefs battle for top 8 finish
Keeper often finds himself blamed for the club's precarious eighth position it has been rooted in for weeks.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Bruce Bvuma showed great maturity in admitting his part in the tail end of the 2024-25 season that has not gone the way Kaizer Chiefs planned where everyone was expecting a marked improvement after the arrival of much-heralded Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Bvuma agrees his responsibility at Chiefs is large as people view him as someone who should follow in the footsteps of former great glovemen at the club, whose names include recently retired Itumeleng Khune, Brian Baloyi, Botende Eshele and a few others.
But Bvuma's ascension to becoming Chiefs' No 1 has come at a time when the Soweto giants have been battling to win trophies, with the current campaign in danger of being the 10th in which Amakhosi have failed to bring silverware to Naturena.
They have a big chance to avert going a decade without silverware when they meet Orlando Pirates in the May 10 Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
It is in the Betway Premiership where Chiefs could do worse if they fail for a second successive season to finish in the top eight after a worst placing of 10th last campaign.
As a man who has been between the posts 17 times and conceded 17 times in Chiefs' 24 league games this season, Bvuma has often found himself among those chiefly blamed for the club's precarious eighth position it has been rooted in for weeks.
But to his credit, he told the media on Thursday ahead of Chiefs' league match against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm) criticism no longer affects him, instead it helps in improving his game.
“Trust me, every goalkeeper in the world, every goal we concede we can always look back and say, 'I could have done better'. For me, I take it as positive when you get criticised,” the 29-year-old goalkeeper said.
“One thing for sure is that, before anyone says anything about me, I criticise myself. I know that maybe here I should have done better and here I should have done this and that.
“So, I don't take it personally because at the end of the day everyone is entitled to their opinion. Whatever someone says, it doesn't have to affect how I feel or how I do things because I work hard and I give my best.
“If my best is not enough, it doesn't mean I need to stop. If someone says something it's OK, it's their opinion.”
Bvuma says he understands that most people who are critical of the club's present trajectory criticise it out of concern and love.
“They love the team, and we love the team too. They're saying whatever they're saying because of the love they have for the team. It's OK. As I said, everyone is entitled to their own opinions, so it's OK, it's all love.”
No automatic relegation from Premiership after Royal AM expulsion
After Chiefs shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup semifinals two weeks ago, many thought they could have turned a corner. But Amakhosi then played to a 0-0 draw away to Chippa United last week, continuing their exasperating inconsistency.
“I don't think that [the Sundowns win] played a part in our minds [in the Chippa game] because we know the importance of a game we're going to play over the weekend.
“We know we need points and we're not in a position that we would like to finish in at the end of the season. Also, we know the importance of us winning the so-called small games because it can take us higher in the league.
“I wouldn't say our players are focused on the [league Soweto[ derby on May 3 [on the weekend before the Nedbank final] because right now every game is like a final for us.
“Marumo when we win, we know we've got the momentum going into the next game.”
READ MORE
Is Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso’s job on the line in Cairo?
Sinamandla Zondi’s family shocked after death of their ‘healthy boy’
Stadium issue: Motsepe says Caf can help raise funds so national teams play at home
Pyramids believe they have ‘big chance’ in Cairo second leg against Pirates
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo feels pain of Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent season
WATCH | Pitso Mosimane speaks about links to Pirates post
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos