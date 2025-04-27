FA Cup finalists Palace rewarded for keeping faith with Glasner

When Crystal Palace failed to win any of their first eight Premier League games this season the alarm bells might have been ringing for their Austrian coach Oliver Glasner.

After all, England's top-flight is littered with examples of trigger-happy chairmen panicking at the first sign of trouble.

Thankfully for Glasner, Steve Parish kept the faith in the man he hired to replace Roy Hodgson 14 months ago and on Saturday at Wembley that decision looked like a masterstroke.

Glasner's Palace blew Aston Villa away 3-0 in their semifinal to reach the FA Cup final for only the third time and a first trophy in the club's 119-year existence is now tantalisingly close.

“I never had any doubt, watching him work, the positivity and the way he is,” Parish told the BBC on a giddy day for Palace fans who were sent into delirium by two superb goals by Ismaila Sarr after a stunning opener by Eberechi Eze.