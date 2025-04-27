Soccer

FA Cup finalists Palace rewarded for keeping faith with Glasner

27 April 2025 - 10:18 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrate after their 3-0 FA Cup semifinal win over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrate after their 3-0 FA Cup semifinal win over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

When Crystal Palace failed to win any of their first eight Premier League games this season the alarm bells might have been ringing for their Austrian coach Oliver Glasner.

After all, England's top-flight is littered with examples of trigger-happy chairmen panicking at the first sign of trouble.

Thankfully for Glasner, Steve Parish kept the faith in the man he hired to replace Roy Hodgson 14 months ago and on Saturday at Wembley that decision looked like a masterstroke.

Glasner's Palace blew Aston Villa away 3-0 in their semifinal to reach the FA Cup final for only the third time and a first trophy in the club's 119-year existence is now tantalisingly close.

“I never had any doubt, watching him work, the positivity and the way he is,” Parish told the BBC on a giddy day for Palace fans who were sent into delirium by two superb goals by Ismaila Sarr after a stunning opener by Eberechi Eze.

“He loves football, always believes we can win and he instils that in his players.”

Palace's start to the season was puzzling, seeing as they finished the previous season like a house on fire, winning six of their last seven league matches to end up in 12th spot, including thrashing Villa 5-0 in the last game of the campaign.

Admittedly, they had sold their outstanding winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and, more surprisingly, key defender Joachim Andersen to London rivals Fulham.

But Palace's squad still retained the likes of Eze, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Sarr, not to mention England defender Marc Guehi, so to suffer their worst start to a season since 1992-93, scoring only five goals in those eight games, led some to fear that former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Glasner had been rumbled.

A 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October offered some respite but they remained in the bottom three until late November and it was not until their 14th league game of the season that they picked up their second victory.

Since then, they have not looked back and were even in the mix for Europe until a mini-slump of late.

Now, 50-year-old Glasner has the chance to deliver something really special for the club's passionate fan base who turned their half of Wembley into a sea of blue and red on Saturday.

“The most important thing is everyone stayed calm in the club. The team, such great guys and they always believed in us and have always had a great togetherness,” Glasner, who is the first Austrian coach to reach an FA Cup final, said. 

Palace outplayed Villa as they reached the FA Cup final for only the third time via two brilliant goals by Sarr and another by Eze.

Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 to reignite Champions League hopes

Chelsea climbed back into contention for next season's Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Palace's fans cranked up the volume from the first minute and were rewarded in thrilling fashion. England forward Eze put Palace ahead in the 31st minute with sweetly-struck right-footed shot from just outside the penalty area after being picked out by the irrepressible Sarr.

Tyrick Mitchell spurned a glorious chance to make it 2-0 just before half time and when Jean-Phillipe Mateta blazed a penalty wide shortly after the restart Palace might have feared they would be made to pay by their Premier League rivals.

But Villa simply could not cope with Palace's relentless energy and Sarr then sent a long-range low drive past Emiliano Martinez just before the hour to put his side firmly in control.

Sarr then broke clear in stoppage time and finished in style to send Palace's fans into delirium.

Palace will discover their final opponents on Sunday when Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Palace’s Mateta denies Arsenal win to leave Liverpool on brink of title

‘We are disappointed with the result and performance,’ says Gunners boss Arteta.
Sport
3 days ago

Guardiola rues Man City’s ‘bad’ season even with Champions League in reach

City take big step towards European qualification with win over Aston Villa.
Sport
4 days ago

Lyle Foster’s Burnley and Leeds both promoted back to Premier League

Bafana striker has scored two goals in 27 Championship matches but was injured for win against Sheffield.
Sport
5 days ago

Angry Vardy slams relegated Leicester’s ‘miserable’ season

‘There are no excuses. Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed.’
Sport
5 days ago

Alexander-Arnold will be remembered fondly if he leaves Liverpool: Van Dijk

‘He is already under a lot of pressure so there is no point for me to put him on the spot.’
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. AB de Villiers leads SA Legends hoping for laughs and some wins Cricket
  2. Soshanguve’s Giant Stadium to be renamed in honour of Amos Mkhari Soccer
  3. Sundowns draw with Al Ahly in Cairo, qualify for Champions League final on away ... Soccer
  4. Newly crowned SA champion Gift Leotlela pulls up in 200m heats Sport
  5. No automatic relegation from Premiership after Royal AM expulsion Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service