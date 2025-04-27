Soccer

Fadlu Davids’ Simba scheme Stellies’ Confed semifinal downfall

Three VAR decisions crucial as stirring run for coach Steve Barker’s Cape side ends in last four

27 April 2025 - 17:11
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Ismael Toure of Stellenbosch FC challenges Jean Ahoua of Simba SC in their Caf Confederation Cup semifinal second leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Simba FC's South African coach Fadlu Davids schemed their progression to the 2024-25 Caf Confederation Cup final, and the elimination of Stellenbosch FC, with Sunday's 0-0 semifinal second leg draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The result in Durban saw the Tanzanian side progress 1-0 on aggregate, after that was the score in Zanzibar City in the first leg last Sunday. Stellies had their chances, but Simba were disciplined in limiting those and frustrating the home side with an effective stifling game.

The result brought to an end the stirring run of coach Steve Barker's ambitious Stellenbosch, making their first foray into continental football, where they stunned defending champions Zamalek in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 away win after a goalless draw at home.

It also denied South Africa a second club from their three semifinalists after Mamelodi Sundowns reached their second Caf Champions League last match since winning that competition in 2016 with their upset 1-1 semi second-leg draw against Al Ahly in Cairo on Friday to progress on away goals.

Orlando Pirates lost their Champions League second leg game 3-2 away to Pyramids, also in Cairo on Friday, to go out by that scoreline on aggregate having also drawn 0-0 at home.

The second leg was marked by no less than three crucial video assistant referee (VAR) decisions.

The lack of an available venue in Cape Town denied Stellies the opportunity to host Simba in front of what might have been a sizeable home crowd in the biggest match of their top-flight existence since their promotion to the Premiership in 2019.

They made an effort to have a decent and vocal amount of travelling fans in Durban, though they were largely lost amid the scale of the 2010 World Cup semifinal venue.

Morocco's RS Berkane were near-certainties to clinch a place in the final with a 4-0 lead from the first leg to take into the later second away to Algeria's CS Constantine (6pm SA time). 

VAR, as it had in both Champions League semifinals, played a major role in Sunday's earlier Confed semi. 

In the 13th minute Simba's big forward Denis Kibu went down in the box under a touch on his back by the hand of Stellies midfielder Thato Khiba. Egyptian referee Mohamed Marouf consulted VAR and decided the contact was minimal, opting to not award the penalty.

Soon after the break, in the 55th, Mansour awarded a penalty when Thato Khiba's cross was onto the arm of Simba's Ivorian centreback Chamou Karaboue. After consulting VAR the official overruled the penalty, apparently ruling the defender could not get his limb out of the way.

Midway through the second half Kibu's powerful drive looked goal-bound but was athletically palmed for a corner by Stellies goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

Almost immediately at the other end the Cape said had the ball in the net in the 75th. Devin Titus was worked into space on the right and squared inside first time, the ball falling to Genino Palace to sweep in.

After consulting VAR, Mansour again overruled the decision for the goal to stand, apparently because Andre de Jong had fouled Karaboue off the ball.

