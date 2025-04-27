Fadlu Davids’ Simba scheme Stellies’ Confed semifinal downfall

Simba FC's South African coach Fadlu Davids schemed their progression to the 2024-25 Caf Confederation Cup final, and the elimination of Stellenbosch FC, with Sunday's 0-0 semifinal second leg draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The result in Durban saw the Tanzanian side progress 1-0 on aggregate, after that was the score in Zanzibar City in the first leg last Sunday. Stellies had their chances, but Simba were disciplined in limiting those and frustrating the home side with an effective stifling game.

The result brought to an end the stirring run of coach Steve Barker's ambitious Stellenbosch, making their first foray into continental football, where they stunned defending champions Zamalek in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 away win after a goalless draw at home.

It also denied South Africa a second club from their three semifinalists after Mamelodi Sundowns reached their second Caf Champions League last match since winning that competition in 2016 with their upset 1-1 semi second-leg draw against Al Ahly in Cairo on Friday to progress on away goals.