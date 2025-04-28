Soccer

Chiefs must focus on back-to-back derbies, put Gallants defeat aside: Nabi

Coach pins hope on two huge clashes against Bucs to go a long way towards rescuing miserable campaign

28 April 2025 - 14:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Wandile Duba reacts after missing a scoring opportunity in their Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Wandile Duba reacts after missing a scoring opportunity in their Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has told his players to chin up and focus on the two upcoming Soweto derbies against Orlando Pirates, believing they represent an opportunity to rescue a poor season for Amakhosi.

Chiefs surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 to Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday, making it their 11th league defeat in 2024-25 and leaving them in ninth place in the Betway Premiership, as a top eight finish looks a real challenge for Nabi's team. 

Chiefs’ next game is against Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm), before facing them again in a Nedbank Cup final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.

“Sometimes you feel like some [players] are giving up. So, what I told them is there is no time to blame anyone or each other or try to regret what has happened, because the result like today [against Marumo] cannot change,” Nabi said.

“We have two very important games ahead of us that can still save our season. The derby is coming next weekend and there is the Nedbank final.

“Everyone needs to assess themselves with honesty and look at how they do in training and during games. And then we need to stick together and go into this coming week of preparation with our heads up.”

Nabi arrived ahead of this season as a much-heralded appointment along with his own technical staff, but emphasised from the beginning that the 2024-25 campaign was for rebuilding after a disastrous nine past seasons without silverware at Naturena.

Still, the campaign has been ultimately disappointing considering Chiefs have made some decent signings and the squad, even in a rebuilding phase, does not seem as bad as its league placing.

The Tunisian will hope to at the least avoid the ignominy of finishing lower than last season's worst-ever 10th place while avoiding going a decade without silverware in the Nedbank final would also buy Nabi plenty of credit for the 2025-26 season.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Amajita narrowly lose Afcon opener against hosts Egypt

Performance will give SA hope in remaining group matches against Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Zambia.
Sport
7 hours ago

Al Ahly part ways with coach Koller after Sundowns semi defeat

Decision comes ‘due to emergency circumstances’, say the Cairo giants.
Sport
1 day ago

Stuttering Chiefs stunned by Gallants at home

Kaizer Chiefs will go to the much-anticipated Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates next Saturday having not won a league match in their last six ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns draw with Al Ahly in Cairo, qualify for Champions League final on away goals rule

Mamelodi Sundowns will play in their third Caf Champions League final after they played to a 1-1 draw with Al Ahly in the semifinal at the Cairo ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pyramids crush Pirates' hopes to set up Champions League final against Sundowns

A brace by DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele crushed hopes of an all South African Champions League final as it helped Pyramids FC of Egypt to book ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso turns attention to league after securing Champions League final spot

After Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for their third Champions League final, coach Miguel Cardoso immediately turned his attention to the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Comeback king Elroy Gelant shatters 26-year-old SA marathon record Sport
  2. Sparkling performances at SA champs highlight depth of athletics talent Sport
  3. AB de Villiers leads SA Legends hoping for laughs and some wins Cricket
  4. Sundowns coach Cardoso turns attention to league after securing Champions ... Soccer
  5. Soshanguve’s Giant Stadium to be renamed in honour of Amos Mkhari Soccer

Latest Videos

North Korea confirms it deployed troops to Russia for first time
How has North Korea helped Russia in Ukraine war?