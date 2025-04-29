Arsenal ambitions go beyond Champions League semifinals: Arteta

Arsenal have ambitions that extend well beyond reaching the Champions League semifinals, coach Mikel Arteta said on Monday ahead of the first leg of their last-four tie against French champions Paris St Germain.

Arsenal produced an inspired display to knock out holders and record 15-times winners Real Madrid in the quarterfinals 5-1 on aggregate.

“We have overcome a lot of issues and challenges this season, and that the team is here as one of the best four teams in Europe, it says (a lot) about the mindset, the spirit and how much we really want it,” Arteta said.

“We are making history, and it's a beautiful story right now, but we want more.”

It will be Arsenal's third Champions League semifinal appearance and their first since they faced Manchester United in 2009.