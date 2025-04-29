Dutch coaches may be back in vogue after Slot’s EPL success with Liverpool

Dutch coaches have worked for decades across European leagues but Arne Slot is the first to win the top flight in England where many of his compatriots have suffered dents to their reputations over the years.

The 46-year-old led Liverpool to the Premier League title with Sunday's 5-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, sealing the championship with four games to spare and bolstering the image of coaches from his country.

"[It feels special] because the country I'm from has a lot of great football players, had a lot of great managers as well,” Slot said on Sunday. “To be the first one is so special, because that will always be, that will always stay the same.”

Taking over from German Juergen Klopp was always going to be a tough job but Slot proved a more than capable successor and joins Rinus Michels, Johan Cruyff, Leo Beenhakker, Louis van Gaal and Frank Rijkaard in winning a championship outside the Netherlands.