Four key players who guided Liverpool to their second Premier League title

Liverpool sealed their second Premier League title on Sunday with their 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield that saw them take an unassailable 15-point lead with four games to spare.

The following are the players who were key to their title charge in Arne Slot's debut season:

MOHAMED SALAH

As another season comes to a close, Mohamed Salah is on the verge of joining Premier League great Thierry Henry as the only player to win four Golden Boot awards for most goals scored in a campaign, with the Egyptian now on 28 strikes.

The 32-year-old has been so far ahead of the competition that he could still get his hands on the trophy without scoring again.

In a stellar campaign, where his contract negotiations often stole the headlines, Salah justified his two-year extension by putting up exceptional numbers.

He has been directly involved in 46 Premier League goals this term (which includes 18 assists) — a record for a player in a 38-game season — and he could even breach the 50-mark before the campaign wraps up.

Individual numbers aside, Salah is also revelling in making the players around him much better in a season of reinvention under Slot.