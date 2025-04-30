Amajita bounce back at U-20 Afcon with win against Tanzania
After starting with a defeat against Egypt, coach Raymond Mdaka's team get first points in the board
Amajita bounced back from their opening defeat at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a clinical 1-0 win against Tanzania at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on Wednesday.
Coach Raymond Mdaka's U-20s started with a 1-0 loss against hosts Egypt in Cairo on Sunday.
Cape Town City attacker Shakeel April scored the 27th-minute winner that separated the teams.
Talk about a composed finish 😮💨🇿🇦#TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 | #RSATAN pic.twitter.com/fW7qUF5TOR— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) April 30, 2025
The result left South Africa in second place on three points from two games in the five-team Group A, with leaders Egypt (three points from one match) set to meet Sierra Leone in a later game on Wednesday night. Zambia are the fifth side in the group.
Amajita could have put more goals past the East Africans had they taken more of their chances.
They took the lead via a well-worked goal of pure simplicity.
Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Group A, South Africa v Tanzania full match. - Caf TV
April headed to Stellenbosch FC winger Faiz Abrahams on the right, who kept the ball, waiting for the City striker to make his run and stabbed in an angled pass. April timed the run perfectly, beat offside and struck in through the legs of goalkeeper Ismail Mpank.
Tanzania piled on the pressure in the final moments of the game, South Africa keeper Fletcher Lowe keeping out the close-range shot Bakari Msimu to preserve the three points.
The top two sides in two four-team groups and South Africa's five-side group qualify for the quarterfinals, plus two best runners-up.
The four semifinalists reach this year's U-20 World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.