Arsenal need something special in Paris, says Arteta after home defeat

Mikel Arteta said his Arsenal side have to do something special next week to reach the Champions League final after a 1-0 defeat by Paris St Germain in the semifinal first leg at home on Tuesday.

Arsenal were outplayed in the opening 25 minutes after Ousmane Dembele struck early on for the slick visitors and while the hosts improved they were unable to reply.

Mikel Merino had a second-half header disallowed for offside and PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several fine stops as the French champions headed home with a slender advantage for next week's decider in the French capital.

“We're at half time. Half time and my message will be exactly the same as it was against Real Madrid after we won 3-0 at home,” Arteta, who spent a short spell on loan at PSG during his playing career, said.

“We have to go to Paris and win the game. We are more than capable of doing it. I saw two very good teams, but the margins are so small. They had efficiency in front of the goal.