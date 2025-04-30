Five key games as Liverpool strolled to the EPL title

Liverpool dominated the Premier League this season and their 20th English title looked like a forgone conclusion for months as their rivals struggled to keep pace.

They wrapped up the Premiership with their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Here are five key games on their road to the title:

September 1 — Manchester United 0 Liverpool 3

After comfortable wins against Ipswich Town and Brentford in Arne Slot's first two Premier League games in charge, a visit to Manchester United in gameweek three looked like being a much better gauge of the Dutchman's early progress.

As it turned out it was a no-contest as Slot's side totally dominated with Luis Diaz scoring twice before halftime and Mohamed Salah wrapping up the points after the break.

Admittedly, United were woeful, but it was the first big statement of the Slot era.