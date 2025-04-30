Pirates’ title challenge severely dented with defeat to Sekhukhune in Orlando

Orlando Pirates' inefficiency in dealing with set pieces continued to cost them as they suffered what might be a major setback in their Betway Premiership title challenge with a 1-0 defeat to tough Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

This was just Pirates' second home defeat this season, the first coming by the same margin against Stellenbosch FC in December. But what will trouble outgoing Pirates coach Jose Riveiro most is that this was a second successive defeat, albeit in different competitions, that Pirates have suffered simply because they could not deal with corner effectively.

Bucs were slipped short of final glory with their 3-2 Caf Champions League semifinal defeat against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Friday that saw them exit by the same scoreline on aggregate. The Egyptian club's winner by Democratic Republic of Congo striker Fiston Mayele came as result of Pirates failing to clear a corner.

The same happened with Sekhukhune's goal in Orlando, as Bucs' defence, mainly let down by goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, allowed defender Trésor Tshibwabwa to head the visitors into the lead in the 58th minute.