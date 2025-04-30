“Pirates have what it takes to win this league. It's still open for them. They've gained huge experience in the Champions League and I see them winning all their remaining [Premiershikp] games,” Vilakazi said on Tuesday.
“On the other hand, I fear Sundowns will slip up. I mean, they don't look dangerous these days. Even against Al Ahly [in the Champions League semifinals second leg in Cairo on Friday] they had to rely on an own goal to reach the final.
So I really think they will drop points and Pirates will catch them.
“Pirates will use the Champions League heartache as a motivation to now win the league at all costs. Remember, before losing to Pyramids, they were unbeaten in the Champions League, so they can repeat that in the league.”
Pirates have four players — Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Tapelo Xoki — at risk of missing the derby should they be booked on Wednesday. .
Pirates will pip Sundowns for the Premiership title: ‘Tso’ Vilakazi
Former midfielder sees Pirates winning their remaining eight games, and sees Sundowns slipping up
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi has tipped the Soweto giants to pip perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns to the championship this season, believing his former club can win all their remaining games, while he “fears the Brazilians can slip up”.
On the back of their Caf Champions League semifinal elimination by Egyptian side Pyramids FC on Friday, Pirates have shifted their focus to the Betway Premiership where they face Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Pirates (46 points from 20 matches) are nine points behind Downs (55 from 22), with two games in hand. Bucs have a gruelling eight league matches left to complete the league season and the Brazilians six.
Sundowns have the notable distraction of the two-legged Caf Champions League final against Pyramids on May 24 and June 1 while they also aim to focus on clinching what would be a remarkable, record-extending eighth Premiership title in succession. Pirates will be happy to get their lone distraction — defending their two successive Nedbank Cup titles in the final against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10 — out of the way soon so they can knuckle down in the league.
Before that huge final matchup, Bucs have a first Soweto derby against Chiefs in the league at FNB Stadium to negotiate on Saturday (3pm), after Wednesday's clash against Sekhukhune.
While Pirates will have to rely on other teams to beat Sundowns to topple the Brazilians in the Premiership, Vilakazi is convinced the Sea Robbers will use their Champions League disappointment as a motivation to go all out to win their first league title
Bucs' former midfield kingpin believes Bucs are capable of winning all their remaining games, but not convinced Sundowns can do the same.
“Pirates have what it takes to win this league. It's still open for them. They've gained huge experience in the Champions League and I see them winning all their remaining [Premiershikp] games,” Vilakazi said on Tuesday.
“On the other hand, I fear Sundowns will slip up. I mean, they don't look dangerous these days. Even against Al Ahly [in the Champions League semifinals second leg in Cairo on Friday] they had to rely on an own goal to reach the final.
So I really think they will drop points and Pirates will catch them.
“Pirates will use the Champions League heartache as a motivation to now win the league at all costs. Remember, before losing to Pyramids, they were unbeaten in the Champions League, so they can repeat that in the league.”
Pirates have four players — Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Tapelo Xoki — at risk of missing the derby should they be booked on Wednesday. .
READ MORE
Take a bow Mamelodi Sundowns, take a bow Miguel Cardoso
WATCH | Behind the scenes of Sundowns’ epic away goals win in Cairo
Al Ahly part ways with coach Koller after Sundowns semi defeat
‘We’ve lost our way of playing,’ Nabi admits as Chiefs tumble ahead of huge derbies
Stellies boss Barker guns for third place, targets another go at Caf
Chiefs must focus on back-to-back derbies, put Gallants defeat aside: Nabi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos