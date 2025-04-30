Soccer

Sundowns brush aside Bay on huge night in title race, as Pirates slip

Results leave the Brazilians in a strong position to wrap up an eighth successive Premiership title

30 April 2025 - 21:29
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Arthur Sales stabs home a volley on the fly to score Mamelodi Sundowns' opener in their Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday night.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a 3-0 Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Lotus Versfeld on a huge Wednesday night in the title race where Orlando Pirates slipped to a defeat elsewhere. 

Downs (58 points from 23 matches) extended their lead to 12 over Pirates (46 from 21), who fell 1-0 to tough, third-placed Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium. Wednesday' results left the Buccaneers' prospects of using their two games in hand to reel in the deficit that a tougher prospect.

Sundowns are once again in a strong position to wrap up a remarkable eighth successive league title. That situation rubbed in a tough five days for Bucs, and buoyant one for the Brazilians.

Downs reached the 2024-25 Caf Champions League final on Friday with their heroics earning a decisive second-leg semifinal 1-1 draw against Al Ahly in Cairo, progressing on away goals. Pirates slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Pyramids FC in the Egyptian capital to fall just short of final glory by that scoreline on aggregate.

At Loftus, the Champions League finalists put themselves firmly in control inside the opening half-hour via strikes by Arthur Sales in the eighth minute and Iqraam Rayners in the 28th. Marcelo Allende added a third in he 48th.

Downs fairly strolled to a 2-0 lead by the break, seeming to not have to raise much of a sweat.

They showed few signs of fatigue taking the field in Pretoria five days after a momentous scoring away draw in front of 80,000 fanatical Al Ahly supporters at Cairo International Stadium.

Pirates’ title challenge severely dented with defeat to Sekhukhune in Orlando

Buccaneers follow Champions League semifinal exit with setback in league race with Sundowns.
Sport
2 hours ago

Still, even with their dominance, Sundowns seemed to be playing within themselves, pacing themselves for the punishing schedule that continues until the campaign is over.

They gored on possession, moving the ball around comfortably, choosing their moments to turn on the pace and become deadly in the final third.

They took control of proceedings from when Teboho Mokoena's chip from midfield into the area found the crisp run to beat offside on the right of Sales, getting a start and a finish having so often been a substitute capable of providing assists. The Brazilian expertly volleyed on the fly past goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

Downs made it 2-0 when left-back Aubrey Modiba whipped in a cross that found Iqraam Rayners on the left side of the box, who powerfully glanced a header that beat Otieno from 15m out.

Just back from the break, Bay left-back Keegan Allan's pass from deep in his half was poor and down the throat of Modiba, who fed Tashreeq Matthews on the left of the box, who slipped a pass through for the Chilean fox, Allende, to squirt through and finish. 

