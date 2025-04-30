Sundowns brush aside Bay on huge night in title race, as Pirates slip

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a 3-0 Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Lotus Versfeld on a huge Wednesday night in the title race where Orlando Pirates slipped to a defeat elsewhere.

Downs (58 points from 23 matches) extended their lead to 12 over Pirates (46 from 21), who fell 1-0 to tough, third-placed Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium. Wednesday' results left the Buccaneers' prospects of using their two games in hand to reel in the deficit that a tougher prospect.

Sundowns are once again in a strong position to wrap up a remarkable eighth successive league title. That situation rubbed in a tough five days for Bucs, and buoyant one for the Brazilians.