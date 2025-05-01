Soccer

Defiant Pirates captain Innocent Maela says they are still in the title race

01 May 2025 - 16:41
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela says they are still in the title race.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Despite being 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership standings, Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is adamant they are still in the league race. 

On Wednesday night, Pirates dropped a valuable three points in a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium and Sundowns brushed aside Richards Bay 3-0 at Loftus on Wednesday night to change the dynamics of the run-in.

With their 19th win after 23 games, Sundowns opened a sizeable gap at the top of the log standings and they are overwhelming favourites with five matches remaining in their campaign. 

Maela’s confidence comes from the fact Pirates, who have a massive Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, have two games in hand which may prove crucial if Sundowns suffer a dramatic collapse.

Speaking as they prepared for Saturday’s sold-out Soweto derby, Maela said his teammates don't believe the title is beyond reach and will fight until they are mathematically out of the race.

“I don’t believe the league is gone and I don’t think the guys also believe that,” he said. 

“As long as there is a chance, we will never give up. It was a setback for us to lose the three points last night against Sekhukhune United but it is for us to ensure that we improve going into the next match and come back strong. It is far from over.” 

Asked to reflect on their season, where they have already won the MTN8 and reached the semifinal stage of the Champions League, Maela said a lot of boxes have been ticked. 

“If you look at our season, I think it has been good. It has been brilliant but we understand the frustration of our fans over recent results which did not go our way against Pyramids FC and Sekhukhune United. 

“We encourage them [supporters] to be proud of the season we have had because we are still in the running to win the league and we are in the Nedbank Cup final.

“We are frustrated when we don’t win football matches and you can imagine how they [the supporters] must be feeling but I say it again that the season is far from over. We still have a lot to play for.” 

