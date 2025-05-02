Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | A lot at stake for Chiefs and Pirates in Soweto derby

02 May 2025 - 16:25 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Kaizer Chiefs supporter Papa Wawa and Orlando Pirates counterpart Jwara upbeat ahead of Soweto derby clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 63rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by football supporters Papa Wawa of Kaizer Chiefs and Jwara of Orlando Pirates to discuss the Soweto derby. 

Amakhosi go into this match desperately needing three points to improve their chances of making it into the top eight, while a win will see Pirates refresh their faint hopes of catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the log. 

Pirates go into this match on the back of two successive losses in the Champions League and the league against Pyramids FC of Egypt and Sekhukhune United in the league. 

For Chiefs, they also go into this match on the back of defeat last weekend to Marumo Gallants. They are in a fight to qualify for the top eight next season after an inconsistent campaign under coach Nasreddine Nabi. 

READ MORE:

Chiefs cannot afford to miss out on top eight spot again, says George Matlou

Kaizer Chiefs are running out of time and matches to qualify for the top eight next season.
Sport
4 hours ago

For Nabi and Riveiro, results in two Soweto derbies will mean the world

These two derbies are more than just another gig, especially for these two coaches
Sport
12 hours ago

Defiant Pirates captain Innocent Maela says they are still in the title race

Despite being 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership standings, Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is adamant they are ...
Sport
1 day ago
