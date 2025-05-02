In the 63rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by football supporters Papa Wawa of Kaizer Chiefs and Jwara of Orlando Pirates to discuss the Soweto derby.
Amakhosi go into this match desperately needing three points to improve their chances of making it into the top eight, while a win will see Pirates refresh their faint hopes of catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the log.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | A lot at stake for Chiefs and Pirates in Soweto derby
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pirates go into this match on the back of two successive losses in the Champions League and the league against Pyramids FC of Egypt and Sekhukhune United in the league.
For Chiefs, they also go into this match on the back of defeat last weekend to Marumo Gallants. They are in a fight to qualify for the top eight next season after an inconsistent campaign under coach Nasreddine Nabi.
