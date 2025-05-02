Soccer

'It's hard to explain' — Amorim dumbfounded by difference between United fortunes at home and abroad

02 May 2025 - 09:34 By Peter Hall
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring their second goal from a penalty spot kick during the Uefa Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao in Spain.
Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted it is hard to explain how his team are enjoying such differing seasons domestically and in European competition after the Premier League strugglers' 3-0 win at Athletico Bilbao on Thursday.

United's Europa League semifinal first leg victory in the Basque country ensured they remain the only team unbeaten in European competition this season, in contrast to them being on course for a worst-ever Premier League points haul.

“It's hard to explain,” Amorim said.

“We improve in the last games. I don't look just to the results. We had some games we won that we didn't play well and some games we lost but we played well. Sometimes you just need a bit of luck.

“We can win this competition and in the Premier League we are suffering game after game and try to manage both things with some injuries. Sometimes it's harder even for the players.

“I know that is hard to understand, but sometimes it's the context, it's the way we see things.”

Amorim was at pains to point out United's Europa League final spot is not totally secured, despite three first-half goals giving the visitors a healthy advantage going into next week's second leg in Manchester.

After their surprisingly comprehensive success, 133 teams have won the first leg of a Uefa Cup or Europa League knockout stage tie by three or more goals away from home and all 133 have won the tie.

“I think they have to think about the second leg,” Amorim added.

“And they have to think more about the first 20 minutes than the rest of the game because the game is going to be really tough.

“There are no away goals so anything can change and that is my message to the players, and we have to think now about Brentford [at the weekend] and then the second leg.” 

Reuters

