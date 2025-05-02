Football fans are in for a double dose of Soweto derby drama as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates prepare to clash twice in a week, first in the Betway Premiership tomorrow and again in the Nedbank Cup Final on May 10.
This weekend’s league encounter at FNB Stadium kicks off at 3pm, followed by the cup showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium a week later at the same time with bigger stakes.
Orlando Pirates, mathematically in the title race but reeling from a 0-1 loss to Sekhukhune, will be eager to get back on track.
Chiefs are in ninth place with little to fight for in the league but everything to prove against their fiercest rivals.
Pirates are chasing a historic third consecutive Nedbank Cup title, while Chiefs hope to salvage their season with silverware and bragging rights.
POLL | Will the winner of tomorrow’s Soweto derby gain the upper hand for the Nedbank cup final?
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Football fans are in for a double dose of Soweto derby drama as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates prepare to clash twice in a week, first in the Betway Premiership tomorrow and again in the Nedbank Cup Final on May 10.
This weekend’s league encounter at FNB Stadium kicks off at 3pm, followed by the cup showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium a week later at the same time with bigger stakes.
Orlando Pirates, mathematically in the title race but reeling from a 0-1 loss to Sekhukhune, will be eager to get back on track.
Chiefs are in ninth place with little to fight for in the league but everything to prove against their fiercest rivals.
Pirates are chasing a historic third consecutive Nedbank Cup title, while Chiefs hope to salvage their season with silverware and bragging rights.
READ MORE
For Nabi and Riveiro, results in two Soweto derbies will mean the world
Defiant Pirates captain Innocent Maela says they are still in the title race
'It's something obvious,' says Riveiro of Pirates' fatigue as Sekhukhune loss damages their league chances
Pirates will pip Sundowns for the Premiership title: ‘Tso’ Vilakazi
Chiefs must focus on back-to-back derbies, put Gallants defeat aside: Nabi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos