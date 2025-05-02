Soccer

POLL | Will the winner of tomorrow’s Soweto derby gain the upper hand for the Nedbank cup final?

02 May 2025 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
Banele Mahlangu and Siphosethu Maluma are friends who watch the Soweto derby together, but one supports Pirates while the other is a Chiefs fan.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Football fans are in for a double dose of Soweto derby drama as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates prepare to clash twice in a week, first in the Betway Premiership tomorrow and again in the Nedbank Cup Final on May 10.

This weekend’s league encounter at FNB Stadium kicks off at 3pm, followed by the cup showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium a week later at the same time with bigger stakes.

Orlando Pirates, mathematically in the title race but reeling from a 0-1 loss to Sekhukhune, will be eager to get back on track.

Chiefs are in ninth place with little to fight for in the league but everything to prove against their fiercest rivals.

Pirates are chasing a historic third consecutive Nedbank Cup title, while Chiefs hope to salvage their season with silverware and bragging rights.

