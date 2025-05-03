Soccer

Bafana goes down to Malawi in first leg of Chan qualifier

03 May 2025 - 17:22 By SPORT REPORTER
Molefi Ntseki, Head coach of South Africa during the 2025 CHAN Qualifiers 2nd leg match between Egypt and South Africa at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 9 March 2025.
Image: BackpagePix

A difficult task awaits Bafana Bafana in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Malawi in South Africa.

This after a Bafana “B” team lost the first leg of the qualifier 1-0 to the Flames at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The hosts found the winner late in the clash as it was scored on 89 minutes.

The South African team, coached by Molefi Ntseki, was a mixture of experienced players with exciting youngsters.

Ntseki’s starting line-up had the well-known names in the Premier Soccer League such as Kwanda Mngonyama, Wade Jooste, Kegan Johannes, Tebogo Potsane, Sammy Seabi and goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto.

The two nations failed to break each other’s defence in both halves of the clash in Malawi.

Malawi will come to South Africa in an advantageous position as a draw away would be enough for them to go through.

The second leg will be played at Loftus Stadium on Sunday, May 11.

