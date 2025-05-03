A difficult task awaits Bafana Bafana in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Malawi in South Africa.
This after a Bafana “B” team lost the first leg of the qualifier 1-0 to the Flames at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.
The hosts found the winner late in the clash as it was scored on 89 minutes.
The South African team, coached by Molefi Ntseki, was a mixture of experienced players with exciting youngsters.
Ntseki’s starting line-up had the well-known names in the Premier Soccer League such as Kwanda Mngonyama, Wade Jooste, Kegan Johannes, Tebogo Potsane, Sammy Seabi and goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto.
The two nations failed to break each other’s defence in both halves of the clash in Malawi.
Malawi will come to South Africa in an advantageous position as a draw away would be enough for them to go through.
The second leg will be played at Loftus Stadium on Sunday, May 11.
Bafana goes down to Malawi in first leg of Chan qualifier
Image: BackpagePix
A difficult task awaits Bafana Bafana in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Malawi in South Africa.
This after a Bafana “B” team lost the first leg of the qualifier 1-0 to the Flames at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.
The hosts found the winner late in the clash as it was scored on 89 minutes.
The South African team, coached by Molefi Ntseki, was a mixture of experienced players with exciting youngsters.
Ntseki’s starting line-up had the well-known names in the Premier Soccer League such as Kwanda Mngonyama, Wade Jooste, Kegan Johannes, Tebogo Potsane, Sammy Seabi and goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto.
The two nations failed to break each other’s defence in both halves of the clash in Malawi.
Malawi will come to South Africa in an advantageous position as a draw away would be enough for them to go through.
The second leg will be played at Loftus Stadium on Sunday, May 11.
READ MORE
Chiefs cannot afford to miss out on top eight spot again, says George Matlou
Defiant Pirates captain Innocent Maela says they are still in the title race
'It's something obvious,' says Riveiro of Pirates' fatigue as Sekhukhune loss damages their league chances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos