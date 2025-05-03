Soccer

Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 and boost European chances

03 May 2025 - 20:54 By Reuters
Alex Scott of AFC Bournemouth celebrates his teammate Evanilson's second goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium on May 3 2025 in London.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Bournemouth came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Evanilson's scrappy winner giving the Cherries a huge boost in their push for European football next season.

Declan Rice gave the Gunners the lead in the 34th minute, rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and producing an accomplished finish on his 100th Arsenal appearance.

Arsenal had chances to extend their lead, with Bukayo Saka curling narrowly wide, but Dean Huijsen gave Bournemouth a deserved equaliser in the 67th minute before Evanilson bundled home eight minutes later to complete the turnaround.

Bournemouth move up to eighth, which could be enough for European football next season, with 53 points from 35 games. Arsenal stay second with 67 points, three points above Manchester City in third.

