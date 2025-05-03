Soccer

Key stats ahead of much-anticipated Soweto derby

03 May 2025 - 09:50
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs and Deano van Rooyen of Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership match earlier in the season at FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates resume their rivalry when the two most popular sides in Southern Africa face off in the hugely anticipated Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Below are some interesting statistics about the match as they prepare to face-off in another instalment of the derby where three crucial points and bragging rights will be at stake:

* Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will join former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter in becoming the second coach with the most derby wins in all competitions if Pirates get the three points.

In three seasons since the Spaniard arrived at Pirates, he's faced Chiefs six times in all competitions, winning the last four including the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup in 2023.

* During Riveiro's time at Pirates, Chiefs have completed a league double once over Pirates in the 2022-2023 campaign when Amakhosi won 1-0 in both rounds.

Riveiro did complete a league double over Chiefs last season when Pirates beat Chiefs 1-0 and 3-2 in league matches. The Pirates coach will achieve this feat for the second successive time if his team win on Saturday. Pirates beat Chiefs 1-0 in the first round this season.

* Ernst Middendorp, a former Chiefs coach, shares the record of four wins in the Soweto derby with Riveiro in all competitions.

In the league, Riveiro has won three derbies — the most by a Pirates coach. But Baxter and Middendorp hold the record of most derby wins in league matches. Both have won four.

* Saturday's match is the 58th league derby meeting between Chiefs and Pirates in the PSL era. Chiefs lead with 18 games won while Pirates have won 15. These teams have drawn 24 times in the league, making this match the most drawn league fixture in the PSL era. 

* Bernard Parker holds the record of most wins in league matches in the Soweto derby. The former Chiefs striker won eight times and is followed by other former Chiefs players Tinashe Nengomasha and Eric Mathoho with six wins. The only player who is still playing and has six wins in the derby in league matches is Chiefs right-back Reeve Frosler.

* Pirates defender Innocent Maela was the last player to be red carded (February 2023) in the Soweto derby.

* Pirates centre half Olisa Ndah is the last player to score an own goal (February 2023) in the Soweto derby. 

* Former Chiefs striker Mabhudi Khanyeza still holds the record of the fastest goal in the Soweto derby. He broke the deadlock in 19 seconds in 2007.

* Siphiwe Tshabalala, a Chiefs legend, has the most appearances in the Soweto derby with 31 matches in all competitions. 

* Some of these stats are courtesy of Opta-Jabu

