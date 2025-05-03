Riveiro did complete a league double over Chiefs last season when Pirates beat Chiefs 1-0 and 3-2 in league matches. The Pirates coach will achieve this feat for the second successive time if his team win on Saturday. Pirates beat Chiefs 1-0 in the first round this season.
Key stats ahead of much-anticipated Soweto derby
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates resume their rivalry when the two most popular sides in Southern Africa face off in the hugely anticipated Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Below are some interesting statistics about the match as they prepare to face-off in another instalment of the derby where three crucial points and bragging rights will be at stake:
* Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will join former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter in becoming the second coach with the most derby wins in all competitions if Pirates get the three points.
In three seasons since the Spaniard arrived at Pirates, he's faced Chiefs six times in all competitions, winning the last four including the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup in 2023.
* During Riveiro's time at Pirates, Chiefs have completed a league double once over Pirates in the 2022-2023 campaign when Amakhosi won 1-0 in both rounds.
* Pirates defender Innocent Maela was the last player to be red carded (February 2023) in the Soweto derby.
* Pirates centre half Olisa Ndah is the last player to score an own goal (February 2023) in the Soweto derby.
* Former Chiefs striker Mabhudi Khanyeza still holds the record of the fastest goal in the Soweto derby. He broke the deadlock in 19 seconds in 2007.
* Siphiwe Tshabalala, a Chiefs legend, has the most appearances in the Soweto derby with 31 matches in all competitions.
* Some of these stats are courtesy of Opta-Jabu
