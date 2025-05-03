Sundowns also pushed their opener, with midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena forcing a fine save from City’s keeper Darren Keet.
Sundowns edge closer to another league title after beating troubled Cape Town City
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns are edging closer to their eighth consecutive Betway Premiership title after completing a league double over troubled Cape Town City.
Tashereeq Matthews and Iqraam Ryaners scored in each half of the match as Sundowns won 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.
Masandawana are now 61 points after 24 matches and are 12 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates. However, Pirates have two games in hand.
The Citizens came into the match desperately needing all the points to help their mission to remain in the top tier.
At the moment City are currently in 15th place on the log table and if nothing changes in their last two games of the season, they will be forced to try to defend their status in the Premier Soccer League relegation/promotion playoffs. They are safe from automatic relegation due to the expulsion of Royal AM by the league.
The two sides started the match well, challenging each other with their quick attackers. The hosts created some of their best chances early into the first half, when Jaedin Rhodes dribbled past Downs’ defenders but had his low cross collected by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Sundowns also pushed their opener, with midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena forcing a fine save from City’s keeper Darren Keet.
After a few attempts, Masandawana managed to break the deadlock through Matthews, who was set up by Rayners on 34 minutes.
Sundowns were more dominant in the final half of the match, attacking the home side with more power.
City did their best to keep Miguel Cardoso’s side at bay, but they cracked under pressure and Rayners extended the lead on 77 minutes before being pulled off the match.
Rayners was assisted by Arthur Sales for his twelfth goal in the league. He is now one goal behind teammate and top goal scorer Lucas Ribeiro.
After 26 matches City have collected just 23 points. They are separated by three points with Richards Bay, Golden Arrows and SuperSport United.
The Citizens remaining games are against Polokwane City away and Stellenbosch FC at home.
