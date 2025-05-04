Arsenal must use 'rage' of Bournemouth defeat at PSG, say Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hoped to carry positive momentum into Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg at Paris St Germain but instead called on his players to harness their rage from Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Declan Rice marked his 100th Arsenal appearance with a well-taken goal to give the hosts a lead at the break as they sought to tighten their grip on second place in the Premier League.

But a nearly full-strength Gunners side conceded two sloppy goals from Dean Huijsen and Evanilson in eight second-half minutes, dashing Arteta's plans to travel to Paris off the back of a much-needed league victory.

Arsenal trail PSG 1-0 after the first leg at The Emirates.