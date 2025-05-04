Soccer

Chelsea boost Champions League chances beating Liverpool

Blues beat understrength champions with goals from Enzo Fernandez, Jarell Quansah and Cole Palmer

04 May 2025 - 20:00 By Clare Lovell
Enzo Fernandez scores Chelsea's first goal in their Premier League win against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Chelsea moved a step closer to Champions League qualification on Sunday by beating understrength champions Liverpool 3-1 with a first-half strike from Enzo Fernandez, a ricocheted own-goal by Jarell Quansah and a Cole Palmer penalty.

The game was into the third minute when Palmer found Neto whose cutback cross fell to the unmarked Fernandez and Argentinian whipped the ball low into the net.

The lively Palmer was also instrumental in the second goal after he clipped the ball into the area and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's attempted clearance bounced off teammate Quansah and into the goal. Palmer scored his first goal since mid-January from the spot in the 96th minute after Quansah's foul on Moises Caicedo.

Van Dijk had pulled one back in the 84th from a corner for Liverpool. The result kept Chelsea fifth in the table, separated from fourth-placed Newcastle United only by goals scored. 

Reuters

