Chelsea revel in win over Liverpool but big challenges remain

Chelsea's players and fans celebrated raucously at the final whistle of their 3-1 victory over Premier League winners Liverpool on Sunday, but tougher tests lie ahead in the Londoners' push to return to the Champions League.

The Stamford Bridge supporters roared along to One Step Beyond — the 1980s hit by ska band Madness — and manager Enzo Maresca raced on to the pitch while his coaching staff hugged and swapped high-fives on the touchline.

“Today probably the environment was the best environment of this season with the fans, this is what we need every game, fantastic. It is so good,” Maresca said.

“The reason the staff, the coaching staff, the players at the end are so happy, even the fans, is because at this stage of the season you need to win games.”

An early strike by Enzo Fernandez and an own goal by Jarell Quansah put the Blues 2-0 up. Though Virgil van Dijk narrowed the lead in the 85th minute with a header from a corner, Cole Palmer wrapped the win from the penalty spot with almost the last kick of the game.