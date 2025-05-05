Computicket’s system crashes as fans battle to buy derby cup final tickets

Tickets for the Nedbank final opened for sale at 10am on Monday but Computicket's system broke down.
‘Due to an overwhelming volume of traffic for this event, we experienced temporary delays’
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While the Nedbank Cup final tickets were expected to be sold out within hours after going on sale on Monday morning, Computicket, the ticketing service provider, battled with demand as their system broke down several times on Monday.
This left thousands of fans angry after some paid but never received tickets for the huge Soweto derby cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3.30pm).
This will be the second derby on consecutive weekends as Pirates beat Chiefs in Saturday's Betway Premiership clash at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Supplied
