Sundowns in touching distance of title No 8, but Cardoso calls for calm

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his side to keep grounded as they edge closer to winning a record-extending eighth successive Betway Premiership title after their 2-0 win over struggling Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Masandawana need seven points in their remaining four matches to clinch the title. They could wrap it up in two this week against Chippa United on Wednesday and Stellenbosch on Sunday, both at Loftus Versfeld, if Orlando Pirates fail to beat Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
The Brazilians have 61 points and lead second-placed Pirates by 12. Pirates can reach a maximum of 67 points if they win all their remaining six matches, and Sundowns need seven to have an unassailable lead, as things stand.
Tashreeq Matthews (34th minute) and Iqraam Rayners (77th) scored on either side of the break in Cape Town to help Sundowns register their 20th victory in 24 league matches.
“We need to play each match with great respect because we don't know if we will lose points on the way. As much as we do, the next one is close to the objective we want to achieve,” Cardoso said after the game.
“Of course, with each match that passes we are closer. But we have to collect points and there is big respect for the next game.
“We also need to put all the energy inside the pitch and no-one wants to stay out [of the starting line-up] at the moment.
“We play with great respect and humility and being humble is a value that is important because it keeps us focused on what we have to do. I will not let the boys get out of the [process] because I think finishing the championship in the right way and a right approach is what we must do.”
Cardoso is expecting a tough match from Chippa on Wednesday (7.30pm). He emphasised Sundowns' need for three points to keep to their objective of wrapping up the title without complications.
“The next match will be difficult. Chippa United are a team we haven't played yet. But we are going to play at home in front of our fans. I hope they can fill the stadium.
“I like to have a big crowd so [the fans can help us] can get the next three points because they can be very decisive in the way we are going to approach the last three matches.”
SowetanLIVE
