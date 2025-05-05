This decision comes days after Liverpool won the 2024-25 Premier League title, clinched with a 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 27. He said he was waiting for the right time to make the announcement.
“It was always to do it after the season was kind of done; not so much the final game but when there was nothing else really to play for. Now that we’ve won the league and we’ve been able to celebrate it and celebrate such an amazing achievement, I felt like now is the right time to get it off my chest and tell the fans the truth and now is that time.”
He said while it was difficult to make the decision, it had to be done.
“It’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve had to make a decision for me, it’s as simple as that. It’s a difficult one; it’s one that has played on my mind for a long time but being able now to get it off my chest will feel like a weight is lifted. And I think it’s important for the fans to know where I stand and know what the truth is.”
He described his time at Liverpool as “love”.
“I fell in love with the club from a very young age and that’s something that has grown day in, day out. It has given me the opportunities to go and achieve everything I’ve ever wanted. It has given me the opportunities to achieve everything beyond my wildest dreams. I can never repay enough of what’s been given to me and I don’t take it for granted at all.”
WATCH | Trent Alexander-Arnold bids emotional farewell to Liverpool after 20 years
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he'll be leaving it at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old right-back joined the club's academy at the age of six. He has made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals and won eight major honours to date including the Champions League and two Premier League titles.
In an emotional video, Alexander-Arnold said the decision was necessary for his career growth.
“The decision for me is personal,” he said. “To change environment and challenge myself elsewhere. It's not about one to find something better. It's about me and my personal journey as a player. I feel like now is the time for me to go and experience that.
“It’s emotional for me. It’s all I’ve ever known, it’s everything I've ever wanted to do. The times that I've had here, the memories, the special moments are and will always be some of the best moments of my life. I’m eternally grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way.”
This decision comes days after Liverpool won the 2024-25 Premier League title, clinched with a 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 27. He said he was waiting for the right time to make the announcement.
“It was always to do it after the season was kind of done; not so much the final game but when there was nothing else really to play for. Now that we’ve won the league and we’ve been able to celebrate it and celebrate such an amazing achievement, I felt like now is the right time to get it off my chest and tell the fans the truth and now is that time.”
He said while it was difficult to make the decision, it had to be done.
“It’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve had to make a decision for me, it’s as simple as that. It’s a difficult one; it’s one that has played on my mind for a long time but being able now to get it off my chest will feel like a weight is lifted. And I think it’s important for the fans to know where I stand and know what the truth is.”
He described his time at Liverpool as “love”.
“I fell in love with the club from a very young age and that’s something that has grown day in, day out. It has given me the opportunities to go and achieve everything I’ve ever wanted. It has given me the opportunities to achieve everything beyond my wildest dreams. I can never repay enough of what’s been given to me and I don’t take it for granted at all.”
READ MORE:
Chelsea boost Champions League chances beating Liverpool
Chelsea revel in win over Liverpool but big challenges remain
Five key games as Liverpool strolled to the EPL title
WATCH | Scenes in and around Anfield as Liverpool fans finally celebrate a title
Arne Slot honours Juergen Klopp after Liverpool clinch EPL title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos