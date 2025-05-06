Amajita thrash Sierra Leone to keep U-20 Afcon quarter hopes on track

South Africa kept themselves well in contention for a place in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals with a stirring 4-1 thrashing of Group A leaders Sierra Leone at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Tuesday night.

Coach Raymond Mdaka's South Africa started with a 1-0 defeat against hosts Egypt, then beat Tanzania 1-0 on Wednesday.

Amajita's chances of progression as a top two finisher will depend on their final games against third-placed Zambia at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Friday.