Amajita thrash Sierra Leone to keep U-20 Afcon quarter hopes on track
Progression will come down to result of South Africa’s final game against Zambia in Cairo
South Africa kept themselves well in contention for a place in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals with a stirring 4-1 thrashing of Group A leaders Sierra Leone at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Tuesday night.
Coach Raymond Mdaka's South Africa started with a 1-0 defeat against hosts Egypt, then beat Tanzania 1-0 on Wednesday.
Amajita's chances of progression as a top two finisher will depend on their final games against third-placed Zambia at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Friday.
Sierra Leone still lead the five-team Group A with seven points from three games, Amajita are in second place on six from three, Zambia third (five from three), Egypt fourth (four from three) and Tanzania fifth with zero from three.
Cape Town City centre-forward Jody Ah Shene, after a back-heel from Shakeel April, gave Amajita the 13th-minute lead with a stunning long-range drive into the top left corner.
SuperSport United defender Neo Rapoo finished the second after Ah Shene turned provider in the 60th.
Under-20 Afcon, South Africa v Sierra Leone, full match. - Caf TV
Sierra Leone captain and star attacker Momoh Kamara pulled one back in the 69th.
SuperSport forward Thabang Mahlangu scored a late brace in the 86th and 89th minutes to seal a big win for the South Africans.
The top two sides in two four-team groups and Amajita's five-side group qualify for the quarterfinals, plus two best runners-up.
The four semifinalists reach this year's U-20 World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.