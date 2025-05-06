Barcelona’s Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter, says Flick

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been declared fit to return from a hamstring injury but is set to start on the bench in their Champions League semifinal second leg at Inter Milan on Tuesday, manager Hansi Flick confirmed.

The 36-year-old Polish striker, who has netted 40 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season, had been sidelined for his club's last four games.

After sustaining the injury during Barca's 4-3 victory against Celta Vigo on April 19, he missed their Copa del Rey final victory over rivals Real Madrid and the first leg of the Champions League semi against Inter.

“We spoke yesterday and everything is going the right way, and [Lewandowski] is good. Much better than we expected, and he's ready for the bench. So when we need him, maybe he can come in,” Flick said on Monday.

Barcelona's hopes of reaching their first Champions League final in a decade are buoyed by Lewandowski's return for the second leg at the San Siro, especially after an exhilarating 3-3 draw in the first leg. However, the team will be without key fullbacks Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, both sidelined with injuries.