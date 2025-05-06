Soccer

Frattesi extra-time winner in thriller takes Inter into Champions League final

Semifinal for the ages finished with Italian side reaching Munich final to face PSG or Arsenal

06 May 2025 - 23:59 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring Inter Milan's winning fourth goal with Nicola Zalewski in their Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg clash against FC Barcelona at the San Siro in Milan, Italy on Tuesday night
Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring Inter Milan's winning fourth goal with Nicola Zalewski in their Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg clash against FC Barcelona at the San Siro in Milan, Italy on Tuesday night
Image: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner to send his side into the Champions League final after a barnstorming 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday.

This was after Francesco Acerbi had rescued the Italian club from the brink of elimination at the San Siro with a stunning equaliser deep in added time.

Frattesi's goal secured Inter a rip-roaring 7-6 aggregate victory in a semifinal for the ages that finished up with the Italian side reaching the Munich final where they will face either Paris St Germain or Arsenal later this month.

The first leg in Barcelona ended 3-3, then, remarkably, so did Tuesday night's second in Milan, an avalanche of goals and swinging fortunes characterising the 180 minutes plus added time of the semifinal. 

It was a tale of two halves as Inter dominated the first 45 minutes and opened a two-goal lead thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal on the counter in the 21st minute before Hakan Calhanoglu extended the lead with a penalty right before the break.

However, Barca woke up in the second half with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo netting within six minutes to level the scoring. Then, after Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a string of saves to keep the hosts alive, the Catalans thought they had scored the winner through Raphinha from close-range in the 87th.

But as Inter made a desperate run for an equaliser, Denzel Dumfries found 37-year-old Acerbi inside the box and he fired a first-time effort into the net to score his first European goal in his 20th season and take the game to extra time.

In the 99th minute, Marcus Thuram made a brilliant run from the right and played the ball into the area for Frattesi, who set himself before neatly guiding a curling shot into the bottom corner to send the delighted home fans into raptures.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Luis Enrique’s quiet revolution reshaped Paris St Germain

PSG receive timely boost ahead of second leg against Arsenal as Dembele returns to full training.
Sport
11 hours ago

Barcelona’s Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter, says Flick

Inter’s focus on neutralising 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal in semifinal second leg at San Siro.
Sport
15 hours ago

WATCH | Trent Alexander-Arnold bids emotional farewell to Liverpool after 20 years

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he'll be leaving it at the end of the season.
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea revel in win over Liverpool but big challenges remain

Party mood contrasts with Maresca blaming Stamford Bridge ‘environment’ for poor performance against Ipswich.
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea boost Champions League chances beating Liverpool

Blues beat under-strength champions with goals from Enzo Fernandez, Jarell Quansah and Cole Palmer.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  2. Riveiro on why he fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs Soccer
  3. Barcelona’s Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter, says Flick Soccer
  4. Open Tickets’ system crashes as fans battle to buy derby cup final tickets Soccer
  5. Gaston Sirino on what has led to Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent season Soccer

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...