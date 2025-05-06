Soccer

Gaston Sirino on what has led to Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent season

‘Sometimes we play very well and sometimes we lose or draw easy games’, says Uruguayan attacker

06 May 2025 - 10:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

In a rare interview since he made the high-profile move to Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season, midfielder Gaston Sirino has pointed out some of the challenges that have bedevilled the club. 

Amakhosi’s trophy drought of nine previous seasons is well documented. The arrival this campaign of coach Nasreddine Nabi and players Sirino, Inácio Miguel, Thabo Cele, Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilepo was a statement of intent. 

However, things have not gone according to plan as Amakhosi have blown hot and cold. Ninth-placed Chiefs have ended 2024-25 in some of their most miserable form of the season, and with one win in their last 10 Betway Premiership matches are not assured of ending in the top eight, while even improving on last campaign's worst-ever 10th is not certain. 

Asked at Chiefs' media day in Naturena on Monday what has been their Achilles heel, Sirino talked about mistakes and lack of consistency. 

“It’s mistakes. The coach puts 11 players on the field and sometimes we are not focused enough on the game and we concede the goal. It is a lot of problems to cover but it is football,” said the Uruguayan, who signed from Mamelodi Sundowns in August last year. 

“Our season has not been good. Sometimes we play very well and sometimes we lose or draw easy games. We need to take responsibility.” 

Chiefs' depressing second half of the season continued with their 2-1 Premiership Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

With all the doom and gloom, there may be a happy ending as Chiefs meet Pirates again in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday with a chance of finally laying their hands on silverware and avoiding the embarrassment of going to a decade without silverware. 

“We are in the final and it is a good opportunity to change everything. Sometimes we play well but don’t take the result. Now is the chance to make history for the club by winning the Nedbank Cup. We need to prepare ourselves properly,” Sirino said. 

The skilful attacker, who has battled to replicate the form and class at Chiefs that made him a sought-after commodity at Sundowns, said he does not regret joining the Soweto giants. 

“It was my decision to come here because I wanted to make history and fight for myself.

“At Sundowns there were many good players. There are also many good players here, but we need to fight more here because there is different pressure.” 

