Luis Enrique’s quiet revolution reshaped Paris St Germain

In a sport sometimes defined by individual brilliance and star power, Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique is quietly reshaping the narrative as his side gear up for their Champions League semifinal return leg against Arsenal.

The Spanish coach, whose career has already seen success at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team, has introduced a distinct philosophy in the French capital, one where no individual rises above the collective.

The results have been telling. PSG find themselves on the verge of a place in the Champions League final, with a decisive clash against Arsenal at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday after prevailing 1-0 at the Emirates stadium last week after an impressive display of collective discipline.

Enrique arrived at PSG last season with a simple but firm mantra — no one head sticking out.

At a club historically synonymous with star players — from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé — his refusal to build a side around individual talent raised eyebrows, particularly as the team struggled in the early stages of their Champions League campaign.