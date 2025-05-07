Barcelona coach Flick fumes over refereeing decisions in defeat at Inter

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was upset over several refereeing decisions in his side's 4-3 loss at Inter Milan that stopped the Catalans reaching their first Champions League final in a decade after an extra-time goal by home substitute Davide Frattesi.

Barca thought they had victory in the bag when they roared back from two goals down to grab a 3-2 lead with Raphinha's goal in the 87th minute but Inter equalised through Francesco Acerbi in added time to stay alive and then scored the winner.

Flick criticised Polish referee Szymon Marciniak who had a busy night in the 4-3 semifinal, second leg at San Siro, with Inter advancing 7-6 on aggregate to face Paris St Germain or Arsenal.

He awarded Inter a penalty after a VAR review for a challenge by Pau Cubarsi on Lautaro Martinez that he did not deem an infringement and later reversed a decision he had signalled as a spot-kick for Barcelona, with VAR saying Henrikh Mkhitaryan's foul on Lamine Yamal was just outside the box.