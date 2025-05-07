Inter boss Inzaghi wouldn't swap his players for anyone after Barca thriller

Inter Milan saw off an exceptional Barcelona side to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday and, while manager Simone Inzaghi was understandably impressed by the opposition, he said that he would not change his players for anyone else.

After a scintillating 3-3 draw in the first leg, it was hard to imagine the return at the San Siro would be able to match the excitement but the two sides served up an even more dramatic 120 minutes, with Inter coming out on top 4-3.

“First of all, we must also congratulate Barcelona, a really strong team,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport after the 7-6 aggregate win.

“It took a super Inter, applause for these guys, two monstrous performances were put on the pitch. I'm happy to be their coach, they gave me everything they had.

“It is only right that they enjoy the success in this stadium.”