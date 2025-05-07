Ronaldo Jr gets first call-up for Portugal under-15 squad

The next chapter of the Ronaldo legacy began on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo Jr received his first call-up to Portugal’s under-15 squad, marking the start of what could become football's most compelling father-son succession story.

The 14-year-old forward, currently developing at Al-Nassr's youth academy in Saudi Arabia, will join Portugal for a tournament in Croatia this month, facing Japan, Greece and England in his first taste of international football.

"Proud of you, son," wrote 40-year-old Portugal captain Ronaldo on social media, sharing the squad announcement.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title, has scored a world record 136 goals in 219 internationals and will watch with parental pride as his eldest son looks to tread a similar path.