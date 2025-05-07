Soccer

Ronaldo Jr gets first call-up for Portugal under-15 squad

‘Proud of you, son,’ Saudi-based 40-year-old Portugal captain writes on social media

07 May 2025 - 10:01 By Janina Nuno Rios
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (foreground) is seen after playing a youth match as a curtain-raiser to a Saudi Pro League match between father Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February 2024.
Image: Reuters/Yazeed Aldhawaihi/File Photo

The next chapter of the Ronaldo legacy began on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo Jr received his first call-up to Portugal’s under-15 squad, marking the start of what could become football's most compelling father-son succession story.

The 14-year-old forward, currently developing at Al-Nassr's youth academy in Saudi Arabia, will join Portugal for a tournament in Croatia this month, facing Japan, Greece and England in his first taste of international football.

"Proud of you, son," wrote 40-year-old Portugal captain Ronaldo on social media, sharing the squad announcement.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title, has scored a world record 136 goals in 219 internationals and will watch with parental pride as his eldest son looks to tread a similar path.

Ronaldo Jr has already followed in his father's footsteps at club level, having played in the youth teams of the Portugal great's former clubs Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, before moving to Saudi Arabia with his family.

The teenager reportedly netted 58 goals during his stint in Italy, while clips of Ronaldo Jr mimicking his father’s trademark 'Siu' celebration at Al-Nassr have gone viral.

In 2022, Ronaldo said his son was eager to one day share the pitch with him.

"My son tells me, 'Dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!'" he revealed at the time.

Despite Ronaldo Jr being born in the United States and spending much of his early childhood in Spain - granting him eligibility for three nations - his call-up by Portugal is a likely indication of his future international allegiance.

For a country whose modern football identity has been shaped by his father's remarkable two-decade reign, Ronaldo Jr's inclusion in Portugal's U-15 squad could be the first step in a generational succession that will capture headlines. 

Reuters

