Soccer

Ruiz and Hakimi send PSG past Arsenal into Champions League final

07 May 2025 - 23:05 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's Spanish midfielder #23 Mikel Merino (L) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's defender William Pacho in action during the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.
Arsenal's Spanish midfielder #23 Mikel Merino (L) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's defender William Pacho in action during the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.
Image: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed a 2-1 victory to send them into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

The French champions' 3-1 aggregate triumph means they can now finally win the trophy they crave for the first time when they face Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

Trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg, Arsenal dominated the early stages in the Parc des Princes with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making vital saves.

Five key games as Liverpool strolled to the EPL title

Reds’ 20th English title looked like a forgone conclusion for months as their rivals struggled to keep pace.
Sport
1 week ago

Arsenal were made to pay for not taking their chances as Ruiz then slammed home a stunning left-foot shot past David Raya in the 27th minute to double PSG's aggregate lead.

Raya saved Vitinha's penalty in the 69th minute but shortly afterwards Hakimi made it 2-0 on the night with a sweetly-struck shot that gave Raya no chance.

Bukayo Saka replied for Arsenal in the 76th minute and then blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar as the visitors fell short of reaching the final for the first time since 2006.

WATCH | Scenes in and around Anfield as Liverpool fans finally celebrate a title

Covid-19 prevented the club fully celebrating first EPL title in 2020, but on Sunday the city was painted red.
Sport
1 week ago

Dutch coaches may be back in vogue after Slot’s EPL success with Liverpool

Reds boss joined illustrious group including Michels and Cruyff winning a championship outside the Netherlands.
Sport
1 week ago

Four key players who guided Liverpool to their second Premier League title

An ace scorer, two boss midfielders and a super-dependable centreback were at the heart of the title success.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  2. Riveiro on why he fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs Soccer
  3. Nedbank final tickets sold out, thousands to be refunded amid chaos Soccer
  4. Barcelona’s Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter, says Flick Soccer
  5. Open Tickets’ system crashes as fans battle to buy derby cup final tickets Soccer

Latest Videos

Vatican conclave: Who are the top contenders to be the next pope?
Palestinian girl watches as home is demolished by Israeli troops | REUTERS