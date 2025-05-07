Ruiz and Hakimi send PSG past Arsenal into Champions League final

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed a 2-1 victory to send them into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

The French champions' 3-1 aggregate triumph means they can now finally win the trophy they crave for the first time when they face Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

Trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg, Arsenal dominated the early stages in the Parc des Princes with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making vital saves.