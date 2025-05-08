Arsenal pay heavy price for lack of ruthlessness, players left in tears

On the eve of Arsenal's Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris St Germain, manager Mikel Arteta said his players needed to be in the right place at the right moments to have a chance of reaching the final in Munich.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, despite 20 attempts at goal, they paid the price for failing to make those moments count as they lost 2-1 in the Parc des Princes to bow out 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Just as when losing the first leg 1-0 at home in north London last week, Arsenal were undermined by a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal as well as the brilliance of PSG's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“I think we were very close, much closer than our results showed,” a drained-looking Arteta, who later told his post-match press conference many of his players were left in tears by the result, told TNT Sports.