“I booked accommodation, a flight and hired a car after Chiefs beat Sundowns in the semifinals [in Tshwane mid-April]. Overall, I have spent R15,000, so I don’t know what to do, but I will still go to Durban, hoping I can buy tickets there. There are three of us travelling,” Mkansi said.
“When I tried to buy a ticket I received a reference number saying I would get one, but this morning I got an email telling me my ticket wasn’t generated. I was so disappointed.”
Tebogo Matlala, a Chiefs supporter from Polokwane, explained how he and his four friends find themselves “compelled” to go to Durban even without tickets, hoping to buy them from touts outside the stadium.
“We arranged accommodation — four single rooms at R1,300 per night each,” Matlala said. “The plan was to drive down to Durban with my three brothers. The problem started on Monday when we couldn’t buy tickets.
Fans vow to 'invade' Moses Mabhida Stadium — even without tickets
Supporters say they spent thousands of rand on travel plans as police warn against fake tickets and urge those without tickets to stay away
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Though fans who thought they received tickets, only to find they were unsuccessful, for Saturday's Nedbank Cup final have been warned not to go near Moses Mabhida Stadium, some have threatened they will make the trip to Durban and attempt to gain entry.
There was chaos concerning ticket sales after they went up for purchase at 10am on Monday for the Soweto derby cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates (3.30pm). Scores of supporters complained they bought tickets online with providers Open Tickets and Computicket, but did not receive them or any indication that they will receive them.
Others were turned away from retailers and told to buy on the internet, but Open Tickets' online system was reportedly overwhelmed and many were unsuccessful. Many supporters who thought they had their purchase confirmed received messages via email or WhatsApp that there had been over-selling and they were not successful.
The PSL confirmed on Thursday Open Tickets and Computicket's systems crashed due to overwhelming demand on Monday, resulting in tickets being over-sold past the stadium's 41,000 capacity allocated for the public by about 10,000 extra tickets. It said those who were accidentally sold non-viable tickets have been or are being refunded.
However, many fans spent thousands of rand on travel and accommodation in Durban, believing they had been successful buying tickets. Some vowed to go to Moses Mabhida and try to buy tickets from touts.
Tsietsi Mkansi, a staunch Chiefs fan from Sandton, had long made plans to travel to Durban for the final. He said he could not purchase a ticket because of the chaos that ensued once they went on sale, despite having already forked out R15,000 on flights and accommodation.
The Buccaneers registered a league double over Kaizer Chiefs with a hard-fought 2-1 win at a packed and noisy FNB Stadium on Saturday to maintain their outside chance of catching up with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are away to Cape Town City in the late kickoff match.
“I booked accommodation, a flight and hired a car after Chiefs beat Sundowns in the semifinals [in Tshwane mid-April]. Overall, I have spent R15,000, so I don’t know what to do, but I will still go to Durban, hoping I can buy tickets there. There are three of us travelling,” Mkansi said.
“When I tried to buy a ticket I received a reference number saying I would get one, but this morning I got an email telling me my ticket wasn’t generated. I was so disappointed.”
Tebogo Matlala, a Chiefs supporter from Polokwane, explained how he and his four friends find themselves “compelled” to go to Durban even without tickets, hoping to buy them from touts outside the stadium.
“We arranged accommodation — four single rooms at R1,300 per night each,” Matlala said. “The plan was to drive down to Durban with my three brothers. The problem started on Monday when we couldn’t buy tickets.
‘It saddens me’: legendary Rudolph Seale on continued struggles of Kaizer Chiefs
“We received reference numbers, but today we got notifications that we couldn’t secure tickets and we would be refunded. We will still go and I hope we can buy tickets from people outside the stadium.”
However, KwaZulu-Natal deputy police commissioner responsible for policing and operations Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba promised a strict response to deal with fans who try to descend on the sold-out venue without tickets.
“As the SAPS, we will be strict on the ground,” Makoba said. “If you know you don’t have tickets to watch the game rather stay away or go somewhere else where you can watch the match [on TV] instead of coming to the stadium to cause unnecessary conflict.”
The final will be the second Soweto derby on successive weekends after Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 in a Betway Premiership clash at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs are aiming to avoid going a decade without silverware in the final. Pirates want to give outgoing coach José Riveiro the perfect send-off of another cup trophy — he has won five out of six — with a third successive Nedbank Cup winners' medal, which would also give the Spaniard a record six derby wins in a row in all competitions.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Nedbank final tickets sold out, thousands to be refunded amid chaos
Sundowns edge closer to league title with comfortable win over Chippa
It’s not really Riveiro giving them chances, it’s Pirates: coach on Bucs’ young guns
Gaston Sirino on what has led to Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent season
Open Tickets’ system crashes as fans battle to buy derby cup final tickets
Pirates get derby final boost and keep alive title chances beating Arrows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos