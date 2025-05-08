Right mindset key to PSG’s Champions League success, says Luis Enrique
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique praised his players’ mentality and resilience after their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday that secured a 3-1 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League final after a shift in the squad's mindset.
The Spaniard, known for his animated touchline presence, said he had learnt to contain his emotions to maintain focus and set the right example for his squad.
“If I showed my emotions, I’d be sent off every match,” Luis Enrique said. “I had to analyse myself and calm down so my players would understand that the most important thing is to have the right mentality.
“A volcano on the sidelines is a disaster for the team. I always try not to talk to the referees because I think it would send the wrong message to my players.”
Enrique revealed a turning point in PSG’s campaign came earlier in the season when results in the Champions League fell short of expectations.
"We are the league of farmers" 🤣— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 7, 2025
Luis Enrique couldn't help but laugh after being told his PSG team have beaten all four Premier League teams they've faced in the Champions League this season 😅
🎙@Becky_Ives_ | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/84jVlnIq3B
“I don’t remember the exact moment but when our Champions League results were disastrous and it felt unfair I gave a talk to the players. We held a meeting with the staff and players and said that we were one of the best teams in Europe,” he said.
“The efficiency wasn’t there yet but I told them ‘stay calm, we’ll keep going’. The players have been sensational since then. This is a beautiful moment for our supporters.”
The coach attributed the team’s transformation to daily effort and a demanding training environment.
“There’s no-one thing that explains this,” Enrique added. “It’s a day-by-day process. In the first year, we did good work but it wasn’t enough.
“I told them that if I didn’t see a different mentality at every training session, I would leave. This year, every training was at the highest level — the players were exceptional.”
An absolute rocket from Fabián Ruiz 🚀
The Parsians lead by two on aggregate ⚽⚽
The Parsians lead by two on aggregate ⚽⚽
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/WPfo7IDsbI
PSG will now prepare for their first Champions League final since 2020, hoping to claim the title that has always eluded them.
Captain Marquinhos, who has been at the club since 2013 and has gone through some embarrassing moments in the Champions League, praised Luis Enrique.
“The coach took it one step at a time to improve this team. When he arrived, he saw there was a lot to change, especially in terms of mentality,” the Brazilian said.
“That doesn’t happen overnight. He worked gradually. There were matches that unlocked confidence for us — Manchester City, Liverpool, those games confirmed our work.
“Last season, we sometimes played well and created chances but couldn’t finish them. This year’s results show we’re on the right path.”
PSG meet Inter Milan in the final on May 31 in Munich.
Reuters