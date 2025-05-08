Right mindset key to PSG’s Champions League success, says Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique praised his players’ mentality and resilience after their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday that secured a 3-1 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League final after a shift in the squad's mindset.

The Spaniard, known for his animated touchline presence, said he had learnt to contain his emotions to maintain focus and set the right example for his squad.

“If I showed my emotions, I’d be sent off every match,” Luis Enrique said. “I had to analyse myself and calm down so my players would understand that the most important thing is to have the right mentality.

“A volcano on the sidelines is a disaster for the team. I always try not to talk to the referees because I think it would send the wrong message to my players.”

Enrique revealed a turning point in PSG’s campaign came earlier in the season when results in the Champions League fell short of expectations.