Amorim said nothing but Europa League victory will do

09 May 2025 - 08:41 By Lori Ewing
Alex Berenguer, left winger of Athletic Club and Spain. and Patrick Dorgu, left back of Manchester United and Denmark, compete for the ball during the Uefa Europa League semi final second leg match at Old Trafford.
Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Anything less than winning the Europa League title on May 21 will not be enough for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, who said finishing second will amount to nothing and the club's long-suffering fans deserve better.

United substitute Mason Mount struck twice as United trounced Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday for a 7-1 aggregate victory and a place in an all-English final against Tottenham Hotspur.

A victory in the final would mean not only a place in the Champions League next season,  and the sizable financial injection that comes with it, but a much-needed belief after a dreadful Premier League season.

"The money is not the most important, even the title, to win a title as a coach," Amorim said.

"It's that feeling that we can do good things, the feeling to give something to our fans, specially in this kind of season. So, it's not only playing Champions League next year. Is that feeling too that we can change things.

"I'm stressed because of the final. If we don't do it, it means nothing."

While the final in the Spanish city of Bilbao will be Amorim's biggest task yet as United boss, he has won several Portuguese trophies.

Asked where a Europa League title would rank, the 40-year-old said: "Every coach will say the next one is the most important. But it would be massive, specially after this season in Premier League.

"The two teams are going to play like all or nothing, the position of the coach(es) is quite similar. We are all struggling."

Mount became the first substitute to score a double in a European knockout match for United since David Beckham against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in April 2003.

When Mount caught the goalie well out of his net deep in injury time and launched a rocket from just inside Athletic's half to score his second, the television caught Amorim laughing with delight.

"Not only me," Amorim said.

"If you look at the bench, that is the best feeling as a coach, when you look at the other guys on the bench and they are so happy for Mason Mount, because everybody in that dressing room sees Mason Mount doing everything he can to be available.

"His teammates were so happy for him."

Reuters

