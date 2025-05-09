Soccer

POLL | Will Chiefs break their nine-year trophy drought and beat Pirates?

09 May 2025 - 14:15 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
All eyes are on the Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
All eyes are on the Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The highly anticipated Soweto derby is set to take place this Saturday as Kaizer Chiefs play Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs are under pressure to end their nine-year trophy drought.

The team's last major cup win was in 2013 when they lifted the Nedbank Cup trophy.

Amakhosi have had a rough season, winning only one match in their last eight in all competitions. They also lost their last league derby encounter against Pirates (2-1) at FNB Stadium last weekend.

Football fans are eagerly waiting to see if Chiefs can turn the tide and overcome their arch-rivals.

Pirates, on the other hand, are looking to continue their winning streak against Chiefs.

Will Chiefs break their nine-year drought and emerge victorious, or will Pirates continue their winning streak?

READ MORE:

Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side

Former Orlando Pirates defender and captain Mark Fish says there will be more pressure on Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Cup win won’t make up for bad season: Kaizer Chiefs defender Miguel

Angolan is in late stages of rehab, but determined to play in Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final against Pirates.
Sport
2 days ago

Excitement builds for Soweto derby as Durban prepares fan parks

The recent restoration of Durban's Albert Park has resulted in it being chosen as one of two public viewing areas for this weekend’s Soweto derby ...
News
19 hours ago

Stakes never higher? Chiefs, Pirates have so much riding on Nedbank final

Subplots and ambitions for the two teams intriguing as they meet at a packed Moses Mabhida
Sport
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fans vow to 'invade' Moses Mabhida Stadium — even without tickets Soccer
  2. Nedbank final tickets sold out, thousands to be refunded amid chaos Soccer
  3. Pirates’ big wins this season give them swagger for final against Chiefs: Xoki Soccer
  4. India considers suspending IPL cricket tournament, source says Cricket
  5. Kaze defends Chiefs coach Nabi, Shabalala after tough criticisms Soccer

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)