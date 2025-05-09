Celtic, better known as Phunya Sele Sele or Siwelele with their colourful green and white kit, were sold to Royal AM by their previous owners before the start of 2021-2022 season.
SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic?
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
SuperSport United, as they have been known since they were founded after purchasing Pretoria City in 1994, may no longer be a part of South African football from next season.
That is if reports that emerged on Friday are true that the franchise has been sold to people who want to resurrect Bloemfontein Celtic with the help of sports minister Gayton McKenzie, who hails from the Free State.
Football journalist Peter du Toit tweeted on X on Friday on his platform SoccerBeat that the deal has been signed.
“Only the cash has not been paid as yet. I know the legal firm doing the deal and I know the numbers involved and how the process unfolded.
“It's unconfirmed but SuperSport are on the verge of being sold. But the deal will only be announced at the end of the season. A consortium put together by minister McKenzie is relocating SuperSport to Bloemfontein.”
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby cup final unpacked
