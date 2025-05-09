Soccer

SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic?

09 May 2025 - 18:59
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bloemfontein Celtic fans are appealing with club chairman and owner Max Tshabalala not to sell the 49-year-old club to business people outside of Bloemfontein. The club has been put up for sale.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport United, as they have been known since they were founded after purchasing Pretoria City in 1994, may no longer be a part of South African football from next season.

That is if reports that emerged on Friday are true that the franchise has been sold to people who want to resurrect Bloemfontein Celtic with the help of sports minister Gayton McKenzie, who hails from the Free State.

Football journalist Peter du Toit tweeted on X on Friday on his platform SoccerBeat that the deal has been signed.

“Only the cash has not been paid as yet. I know the legal firm doing the deal and I know the numbers involved and how the process unfolded.

“It's unconfirmed but SuperSport are on the verge of being sold. But the deal will only be announced at the end of the season. A consortium put together by minister McKenzie is relocating SuperSport to Bloemfontein.”

Celtic, better known as Phunya Sele Sele or Siwelele with their colourful green and white kit, were sold to Royal AM by their previous owners before the start of 2021-2022 season.

Royal AM has since been expelled from the elite league by the Premier Soccer League after their owner Shaun Mkhize was alleged to have ran into problems with the SA Revenue Service which accused her of owing more than R40m in taxes.

TimesLIVE is awaiting a response from SuperSport after questions were sent to the club chair Khulu Sibiya and media officer Brian Moshoeshoe who both didn't respond before this story was published.

A question was also sent to the minister's spokesperson Stacey-Lee Khojane but no response was received by the time of publishing. 

But in other reports SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews was quoted dismissing the speculation, saying since 2019 there's been rumours of the club being sold.

Matthews said as far as he knows the club's main focus for now is to avoid relegation after starting the season badly which resulted in the sacking of coach Gavin Hunt.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse is currently the caretaker coach at 13th-placed SuperSport and they have four matches to finish the season.

