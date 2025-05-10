Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon Under-20 quarterfinal

South Africa to play against DR Congo in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday.

Amajita progressed to this stage of the tournament after they played out to a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who have been eliminated from the tournament, in Cairo on Friday night.

A win for South Africa against DR Congo will see them qualify for the Fifa U20 World Cup to be held in Chile in September.

The Southern African derby between South Africa and Zambia saw a fast-paced opening at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium and Amajita opened the scoring through Kutlwano Letlhaku after eight minutes.