Soccer

Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon Under-20 quarterfinal

10 May 2025 - 07:57
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joseph Sabobo Banda of Zambia challenges Tylon Smith of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Uunder-20 match at 09 May 2025 at 30 June Stadium.
Joseph Sabobo Banda of Zambia challenges Tylon Smith of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Uunder-20 match at 09 May 2025 at 30 June Stadium.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

South Africa to play against DR Congo in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday. 

Amajita progressed to this stage of the tournament after they played out to a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who have been eliminated from the tournament, in Cairo on Friday night. 

A win for South Africa against DR Congo will see them qualify for the Fifa U20 World Cup to be held in Chile in September. 

The Southern African derby between South Africa and Zambia saw a fast-paced opening at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium and Amajita opened the scoring through Kutlwano Letlhaku after eight minutes. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby cup final unpacked

All the angles on the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium discussed in depth.
Sport
1 day ago

However, Zambia responded swiftly, equalising just four minutes later through Bonephanseo Phiri who slotted home from the centre of the box after a pinpoint cross from David Hamansenya. 

Both sides had chances to win the match, with South Africa's Mfundo Vilakazi particularly dangerous and testing Zambia’s goalkeeper Leevison Banda a few times.  

Zambia grew stronger as the match progressed with substitute Perkins Mumba Mwale coming close in stoppage time only to be denied by a sharp save. 

South Africa finished the group stages on top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Sierra Leone who also finished on seven points. 

Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side

Former Orlando Pirates defender and captain Mark Fish says there will be more pressure on Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final at ...
Sport
22 hours ago

POLL | Will Chiefs break their nine-year trophy drought and beat Pirates?

Will Chiefs break their nine-year drought and emerge victorious, or will Pirates continue their winning streak?
Sport
18 hours ago

'It's not about me': Riveiro on cusp of scoring most wins in Soweto derby

Jose Riveiro has tried to downplay what it will mean for him to leave SA having become the first coach to win six successive Soweto derbies if he ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic? Soccer
  2. India considers suspending IPL cricket tournament, source says Cricket
  3. Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side Soccer
  4. 'It's not about me': Riveiro on cusp of scoring most wins in Soweto derby Soccer
  5. India suspends IPL cricket as clashes with Pakistan escalate Cricket

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)