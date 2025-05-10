Soccer

Shooting with the Bras: Nedbank Cup Preview

10 May 2025 - 09:39 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Cedric Kaze ahead of Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Cedric Kaze ahead of Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

In the first edition of Shooting with the Bras, TimesLIVE football writers Sazi Hadebe, Marc Strydom and Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers go into the match looking to give departing coach Jose Riveiro a good send-off while Amakhosi are looking to lay their hands on silverware for the first time in 10 years.  

Hadebe, Strydom and Mphahlele also look at the possible changes likely to be made by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi from Saturday's Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium, which was won 2-1 by the Buccaneers. 

Tickets for the match were sold out quickly after they went on sale but there were scores of supporters who complained they had bought tickets online through providers Open Tickets and Computicket but had not received them or any indication that they would receive them.

READ MORE

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby cup final unpacked

All the angles on the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium discussed in depth.
Sport
2 days ago

Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side

Former Orlando Pirates defender and captain Mark Fish says there will be more pressure on Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final at ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Will Chiefs break their nine-year trophy drought and beat Pirates?

Will Chiefs break their nine-year drought and emerge victorious, or will Pirates continue their winning streak?
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic? Soccer
  2. India considers suspending IPL cricket tournament, source says Cricket
  3. Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side Soccer
  4. Fans vow to 'invade' Moses Mabhida Stadium — even without tickets Soccer
  5. 'It's not about me': Riveiro on cusp of scoring most wins in Soweto derby Soccer

Latest Videos

AI Weekly: OpenAI has a change of heart | REUTERS
A Mother's Love