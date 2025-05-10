Hadebe, Strydom and Mphahlele also look at the possible changes likely to be made by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi from Saturday's Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium, which was won 2-1 by the Buccaneers.
Tickets for the match were sold out quickly after they went on sale but there were scores of supporters who complained they had bought tickets online through providers Open Tickets and Computicket but had not received them or any indication that they would receive them.
Shooting with the Bras: Nedbank Cup Preview
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
In the first edition of Shooting with the Bras, TimesLIVE football writers Sazi Hadebe, Marc Strydom and Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers go into the match looking to give departing coach Jose Riveiro a good send-off while Amakhosi are looking to lay their hands on silverware for the first time in 10 years.
Hadebe, Strydom and Mphahlele also look at the possible changes likely to be made by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi from Saturday's Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium, which was won 2-1 by the Buccaneers.
Tickets for the match were sold out quickly after they went on sale but there were scores of supporters who complained they had bought tickets online through providers Open Tickets and Computicket but had not received them or any indication that they would receive them.
READ MORE
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby cup final unpacked
Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side
POLL | Will Chiefs break their nine-year trophy drought and beat Pirates?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos