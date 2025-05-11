Soccer

Arsenal honour Liverpool but hit back to earn a point

Gunners fight back from two goals down to share the spoils at Anfield

11 May 2025 - 19:44 By Martyn Herman
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Arsenal gave Liverpool a guard of honour and then a reminder of why they were the only team to challenge them in their romp to the Premier League title as they hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at a sun-drenched Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated the first half with a header by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz's tap-in in the space of 90 seconds putting them 2-0 ahead.

Arsenal looked deflated after being knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, but mustered an admirable response after the break with Gabriel Martinelli's header reducing the arrears just after half time.

Mikel Merino then headed in a rebound to make it 2-2 in the 70th minute after Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's piledriver was pushed against the woodwork by Alisson.

Merino was sent off nine minutes later for a lunging tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai but the 10-man visitors clung on for a point and almost won it as Odegaard sent a shot just wide of the post deep in stoppage time.

Liverpool, who wrapped up their record-equalling 20th English title a fortnight ago, have 83 points from 36 games with Arsenal second on 68 and still not guaranteed a top-five finish that would ensure Champions League football next season.

Reuters

